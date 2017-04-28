Soccer-Di Francesco promises to bring attacking philosophy to Roma
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
April 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Friday Friday, April 28 SJK 3 HIFK 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 4 3 1 0 13 2 10 ------------------------- 2 IFK Mariehamn 3 1 2 0 7 4 5 3 Lahti 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 ------------------------- 4 SJK 5 1 2 2 9 10 5 ------------------------- 5 Inter Turku 3 1 1 1 8 5 4 6 PS Kemi 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 7 KuPS 3 1 1 1 4 5 4 8 Ilves 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 9 VPS 4 1 1 2 7 12 4 10 HIFK 4 0 3 1 4 5 3 ------------------------- 11 RoPS Rovaniemi 3 1 0 2 6 10 3 ------------------------- 12 JJK 3 0 1 2 3 10 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 29 Lahti v JJK (1300) HJK Helsinki v Inter Turku (1300) KuPS v Ilves (1300) RoPS Rovaniemi v PS Kemi (1300) Sunday, April 30 IFK Mariehamn v VPS (1300)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17
TIRANA, June 14 Albania coach Gianni De Biasi resigned on Wednesday after six years in charge during which he led them to Euro 2016, their first and only appearance at a major tournament.