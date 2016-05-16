Soccer-False neo-Nazi claims drive Zozulya out of Rayo
MADRID, Feb 2 Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya returned to Real Betis hours into a loan move to Rayo Vallecano after he was falsely called a neo-Nazi by his new club's fans.
May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Monday Monday, May 16 HJK Helsinki 3 Inter Turku 1 Sunday, May 15 IFK Mariehamn 3 Lahti 0 Saturday, May 14 SJK 2 HIFK 1 Friday, May 13 Ilves 2 PK-35 0 RoPS Rovaniemi 0 KuPS 1 VPS 0 PS Kemi 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 9 6 2 1 19 8 20 ------------------------- 2 IFK Mariehamn 9 6 2 1 10 3 20 3 PS Kemi 7 4 1 2 7 4 13 ------------------------- 4 KuPS 8 4 0 4 11 10 12 ------------------------- 5 RoPS Rovaniemi 8 3 3 2 10 9 12 6 Lahti 7 2 3 2 10 8 9 7 HIFK 8 2 3 3 11 12 9 8 Ilves 6 3 0 3 6 7 9 9 Inter Turku 8 2 2 4 8 11 8 10 VPS 7 2 1 4 6 10 7 ------------------------- 11 SJK 8 2 1 5 4 12 7 ------------------------- 12 PK-35 9 1 2 6 7 15 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 Former France international Nicolas Anelka is joining Roda JC Kerkrade as a consultant for the Dutch top flight side, the club said on Thursday.
LIBREVILLE, Feb 2 It is a script that would require a cast-iron suspension of disbelief, but film makers would have no shortage of material to document the exploits of 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, whose heroics helped Egypt reach the African Nations Cup final on Wednesday.