Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 29 Lahti 1 JJK 1 HJK Helsinki 1 Inter Turku 1 KuPS 0 Ilves 1 RoPS Rovaniemi 3 PS Kemi 1 Friday, April 28 SJK 3 HIFK 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 5 3 2 0 14 3 11 ------------------------- 2 Ilves 4 2 1 1 4 4 7 3 Lahti 4 1 3 0 5 4 6 ------------------------- 4 RoPS Rovaniemi 4 2 0 2 9 11 6 ------------------------- 5 Inter Turku 4 1 2 1 9 6 5 6 IFK Mariehamn 3 1 2 0 7 4 5 7 SJK 5 1 2 2 9 10 5 8 PS Kemi 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 9 KuPS 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 10 VPS 4 1 1 2 7 12 4 ------------------------- 11 HIFK 4 0 3 1 4 5 3 ------------------------- 12 JJK 4 0 2 2 4 11 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 30 IFK Mariehamn v VPS (1300)
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
* China has made huge investments in lifting domestic soccer (recasts)
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0 Sao Paulo 0 Vitoria 2 Botafogo 2 Standings P W D L F A