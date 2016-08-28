Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 28 HJK Helsinki 1 KuPS 0 IFK Mariehamn 0 VPS 0 Saturday, August 27 HIFK 3 SJK 1 Inter Turku 0 Ilves 1 RoPS Rovaniemi 3 Lahti 0 Friday, August 26 PK-35 0 PS Kemi 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 25 13 8 4 40 24 47 ------------------------- 2 IFK Mariehamn 24 13 7 4 27 16 46 3 RoPS Rovaniemi 24 11 7 6 35 24 40 ------------------------- 4 KuPS 24 11 5 8 28 21 38 ------------------------- 5 VPS 24 11 5 8 25 20 38 6 Ilves 24 11 4 9 24 26 37 7 SJK 24 11 3 10 33 31 36 8 PS Kemi 24 10 4 10 24 28 34 9 Lahti 24 6 8 10 28 35 26 10 HIFK 24 5 6 13 27 33 21 ------------------------- 11 Inter Turku 24 5 6 13 19 33 21 ------------------------- 12 PK-35 * 25 3 7 15 26 45 10 ------------------------- * Deducted 6 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.