May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Friday
Friday, May 20
Lahti 1 HJK Helsinki 2
HIFK 0 IFK Mariehamn 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 HJK Helsinki 10 7 2 1 21 9 23
-------------------------
2 IFK Mariehamn 10 7 2 1 11 3 23
3 PS Kemi 7 4 1 2 7 4 13
-------------------------
4 KuPS 8 4 0 4 11 10 12
-------------------------
5 RoPS Rovaniemi 8 3 3 2 10 9 12
6 Lahti 8 2 3 3 11 10 9
7 Ilves 6 3 0 3 6 7 9
8 HIFK 9 2 3 4 11 13 9
9 Inter Turku 8 2 2 4 8 11 8
10 VPS 7 2 1 4 6 10 7
-------------------------
11 SJK 8 2 1 5 4 12 7
-------------------------
12 PK-35 9 1 2 6 7 15 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11: Relegation play-off
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 21
Inter Turku v Ilves (1300)
KuPS v SJK (1300)
PK-35 v PS Kemi (1300)
Sunday, May 22
VPS v RoPS Rovaniemi (1530)