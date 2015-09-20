Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 20
Lahti 0 HIFK 5
HJK Helsinki 0 RoPS Rovaniemi 2
KTP Kotka 1 SJK 3
KuPS 1 Ilves 2
VPS 2 Jaro Pietarsaari 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 RoPS Rovaniemi 29 14 8 7 36 25 50
-------------------------
2 SJK 28 14 6 8 41 20 48
3 HJK Helsinki 27 12 9 6 35 25 45
-------------------------
4 Inter Turku 27 10 10 7 38 27 40
-------------------------
5 Lahti 28 10 10 8 28 26 40
6 IFK Mariehamn 28 9 12 7 27 28 39
7 Ilves 28 10 7 11 26 37 37
8 KuPS 28 8 10 10 27 33 34
9 HIFK 27 7 11 9 33 37 32
10 VPS 28 7 8 13 30 35 29
-------------------------
11 Jaro Pietarsaari 28 6 9 13 25 36 27
-------------------------
12 KTP Kotka 28 6 8 14 23 40 26
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11: Relegation play-off
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 21
IFK Mariehamn v Inter Turku (1530)