Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 IFK Mariehamn 1 VPS 1 Saturday, April 29 Lahti 1 JJK 1 HJK Helsinki 1 Inter Turku 1 KuPS 0 Ilves 1 RoPS Rovaniemi 3 PS Kemi 1 Friday, April 28 SJK 3 HIFK 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 5 3 2 0 14 3 11 ------------------------- 2 Ilves 4 2 1 1 4 4 7 3 IFK Mariehamn 4 1 3 0 8 5 6 ------------------------- 4 Lahti 4 1 3 0 5 4 6 ------------------------- 5 RoPS Rovaniemi 4 2 0 2 9 11 6 6 Inter Turku 4 1 2 1 9 6 5 7 SJK 5 1 2 2 9 10 5 8 VPS 5 1 2 2 8 13 5 9 PS Kemi 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 10 KuPS 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 ------------------------- 11 HIFK 4 0 3 1 4 5 3 ------------------------- 12 JJK 4 0 2 2 4 11 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara