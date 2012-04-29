Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship on Sunday. Lahti 0 Inter Turku 5 Jaro Pietarsaari 1 KuPS 0 IFK Mariehamn 0 FC Honka 0 MyPa Myllykoski 1 HJK Helsinki 0 TPS Turku 2 Haka Valkeakoski 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Inter Turku 3 3 0 0 9 0 9 ------------------------- 2 MyPa Myllykoski 4 3 0 1 4 2 9 3 TPS Turku 4 2 1 1 6 3 7 ------------------------- 4 HJK Helsinki 4 2 0 2 8 6 6 ------------------------- 5 Lahti 4 2 0 2 4 8 6 6 IFK Mariehamn 4 1 2 1 4 4 5 7 JJK 3 1 1 1 5 6 4 8 VPS 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 9 KuPS 4 0 3 1 4 5 3 10 Haka Valkeakoski 4 1 0 3 4 6 3 11 Jaro Pietarsaari 3 1 0 2 2 6 3 ------------------------- 12 FC Honka 4 0 2 2 2 5 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 30 JJK v VPS (1530)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.