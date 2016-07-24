Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
July 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 24 HJK Helsinki 4 PK-35 2 Ilves 1 PS Kemi 1 RoPS Rovaniemi 1 HIFK 0 Saturday, July 23 SJK 4 Lahti 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 18 11 4 3 33 19 37 ------------------------- 2 IFK Mariehamn 17 11 4 2 21 9 37 3 RoPS Rovaniemi 17 8 5 4 21 16 29 ------------------------- 4 VPS 17 9 2 6 20 15 29 ------------------------- 5 KuPS 17 8 4 5 20 13 28 6 Ilves 17 9 1 7 16 16 28 7 SJK 18 8 2 8 22 24 26 8 PS Kemi 18 6 3 9 15 20 21 9 Lahti 18 5 5 8 20 24 20 10 Inter Turku 17 4 2 11 14 26 14 ------------------------- 11 HIFK 18 3 4 11 17 25 13 ------------------------- 12 PK-35 18 3 4 11 21 33 13 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, July 25 IFK Mariehamn v Inter Turku (1530) VPS v KuPS (1530)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.