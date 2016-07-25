July 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Monday Monday, July 25 IFK Mariehamn 0 Inter Turku 0 VPS 3 KuPS 0 Sunday, July 24 HJK Helsinki 4 PK-35 2 Ilves 1 PS Kemi 1 RoPS Rovaniemi 1 HIFK 0 Saturday, July 23 SJK 4 Lahti 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Mariehamn 18 11 5 2 21 9 38 ------------------------- 2 HJK Helsinki 18 11 4 3 33 19 37 3 VPS 18 10 2 6 23 15 32 ------------------------- 4 RoPS Rovaniemi 17 8 5 4 21 16 29 ------------------------- 5 KuPS 18 8 4 6 20 16 28 6 Ilves 17 9 1 7 16 16 28 7 SJK 18 8 2 8 22 24 26 8 PS Kemi 18 6 3 9 15 20 21 9 Lahti 18 5 5 8 20 24 20 10 Inter Turku 18 4 3 11 14 26 15 ------------------------- 11 HIFK 18 3 4 11 17 25 13 ------------------------- 12 PK-35 18 3 4 11 21 33 13 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation