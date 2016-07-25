July 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Monday
Monday, July 25
IFK Mariehamn 0 Inter Turku 0
VPS 3 KuPS 0
Sunday, July 24
HJK Helsinki 4 PK-35 2
Ilves 1 PS Kemi 1
RoPS Rovaniemi 1 HIFK 0
Saturday, July 23
SJK 4 Lahti 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Mariehamn 18 11 5 2 21 9 38
-------------------------
2 HJK Helsinki 18 11 4 3 33 19 37
3 VPS 18 10 2 6 23 15 32
-------------------------
4 RoPS Rovaniemi 17 8 5 4 21 16 29
-------------------------
5 KuPS 18 8 4 6 20 16 28
6 Ilves 17 9 1 7 16 16 28
7 SJK 18 8 2 8 22 24 26
8 PS Kemi 18 6 3 9 15 20 21
9 Lahti 18 5 5 8 20 24 20
10 Inter Turku 18 4 3 11 14 26 15
-------------------------
11 HIFK 18 3 4 11 17 25 13
-------------------------
12 PK-35 18 3 4 11 21 33 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11: Relegation play-off
12: Relegation