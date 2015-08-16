Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 16
Lahti 0 VPS 0
Ilves 1 Jaro Pietarsaari 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 HJK Helsinki 22 12 7 3 33 18 43
-------------------------
2 RoPS Rovaniemi 23 12 5 6 29 22 41
3 SJK 22 10 4 8 29 17 34
-------------------------
4 Inter Turku 22 8 8 6 32 22 32
-------------------------
5 IFK Mariehamn 22 7 10 5 23 21 31
6 Lahti 22 7 9 6 21 16 30
7 KuPS 20 7 7 6 21 25 28
8 Ilves 22 7 6 9 21 32 27
9 HIFK 20 5 9 6 22 28 24
10 Jaro Pietarsaari 22 6 5 11 23 32 23
-------------------------
11 KTP Kotka 22 4 7 11 14 28 19
-------------------------
12 VPS 21 3 7 11 19 26 16
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11: Relegation play-off
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 17
HIFK v RoPS Rovaniemi (1530)