June 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 28 Jaro Pietarsaari 0 RoPS Rovaniemi 1 HIFK 1 IFK Mariehamn 1 Friday, June 26 Ilves 1 HJK Helsinki 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 17 10 6 1 28 11 36 ------------------------- 2 RoPS Rovaniemi 16 10 2 4 22 14 32 3 SJK 15 8 3 4 24 11 27 ------------------------- 4 IFK Mariehamn 16 6 7 3 17 14 25 ------------------------- 5 Inter Turku 15 6 5 4 25 16 23 6 KuPS 14 5 5 4 12 18 20 7 HIFK 15 4 7 4 16 19 19 8 Lahti 15 3 7 5 12 12 16 9 KTP Kotka 16 3 5 8 12 23 14 10 Jaro Pietarsaari 15 3 4 8 13 22 13 ------------------------- 11 Ilves 14 3 3 8 12 26 12 ------------------------- 12 VPS 14 2 2 10 14 21 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, June 29 Inter Turku v HJK Helsinki (1530)