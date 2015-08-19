Aug 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, August 19
KTP Kotka 4 Inter Turku 1
KuPS 0 IFK Mariehamn 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 HJK Helsinki 22 12 7 3 33 18 43
-------------------------
2 RoPS Rovaniemi 24 12 6 6 30 23 42
3 SJK 22 10 4 8 29 17 34
-------------------------
4 Inter Turku 23 8 8 7 33 26 32
-------------------------
5 IFK Mariehamn 23 7 11 5 23 21 32
6 Lahti 22 7 9 6 21 16 30
7 KuPS 21 7 8 6 21 25 29
8 Ilves 22 7 6 9 21 32 27
9 HIFK 21 5 10 6 23 29 25
10 Jaro Pietarsaari 22 6 5 11 23 32 23
-------------------------
11 KTP Kotka 23 5 7 11 18 29 22
-------------------------
12 VPS 21 3 7 11 19 26 16
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11: Relegation play-off
12: Relegation