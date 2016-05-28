Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
May 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 28 Lahti 2 PK-35 1 Inter Turku 0 PS Kemi 2 RoPS Rovaniemi 2 SJK 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 11 8 2 1 23 10 26 ------------------------- 2 IFK Mariehamn 11 7 2 2 11 6 23 3 PS Kemi 9 5 2 2 11 6 17 ------------------------- 4 KuPS 10 5 1 4 14 10 16 ------------------------- 5 SJK 11 4 2 5 8 14 14 6 Lahti 10 3 3 4 13 13 12 7 Ilves 8 4 0 4 8 8 12 8 RoPS Rovaniemi 10 3 3 4 12 13 12 9 Inter Turku 11 3 2 6 10 16 11 10 VPS 9 3 1 5 7 11 10 ------------------------- 11 HIFK 10 2 3 5 12 15 9 ------------------------- 12 PK-35 12 2 3 7 13 20 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 29 HIFK v Ilves (1530) IFK Mariehamn v VPS (1530) KuPS v HJK Helsinki (1530)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.