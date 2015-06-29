June 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Monday
Monday, June 29
Inter Turku 3 HJK Helsinki 0
Sunday, June 28
Jaro Pietarsaari 0 RoPS Rovaniemi 1
HIFK 1 IFK Mariehamn 1
Friday, June 26
Ilves 1 HJK Helsinki 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 HJK Helsinki 18 10 6 2 28 14 36
-------------------------
2 RoPS Rovaniemi 16 10 2 4 22 14 32
3 SJK 15 8 3 4 24 11 27
-------------------------
4 Inter Turku 16 7 5 4 28 16 26
-------------------------
5 IFK Mariehamn 16 6 7 3 17 14 25
6 KuPS 14 5 5 4 12 18 20
7 HIFK 15 4 7 4 16 19 19
8 Lahti 15 3 7 5 12 12 16
9 KTP Kotka 16 3 5 8 12 23 14
10 Jaro Pietarsaari 15 3 4 8 13 22 13
-------------------------
11 Ilves 14 3 3 8 12 26 12
-------------------------
12 VPS 14 2 2 10 14 21 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11: Relegation play-off
12: Relegation