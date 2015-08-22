Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 22
RoPS Rovaniemi 0 Ilves 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 HJK Helsinki 22 12 7 3 33 18 43
-------------------------
2 RoPS Rovaniemi 25 12 7 6 30 23 43
3 SJK 22 10 4 8 29 17 34
-------------------------
4 Inter Turku 23 8 8 7 33 26 32
-------------------------
5 IFK Mariehamn 23 7 11 5 23 21 32
6 Lahti 22 7 9 6 21 16 30
7 KuPS 21 7 8 6 21 25 29
8 Ilves 23 7 7 9 21 32 28
9 HIFK 21 5 10 6 23 29 25
10 Jaro Pietarsaari 22 6 5 11 23 32 23
-------------------------
11 KTP Kotka 23 5 7 11 18 29 22
-------------------------
12 VPS 21 3 7 11 19 26 16
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11: Relegation play-off
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 23
Jaro Pietarsaari v Inter Turku (1530)
IFK Mariehamn v Lahti (1530)
KuPS v KTP Kotka (1530)
VPS v SJK (1530)
Monday, August 24
HJK Helsinki v HIFK (1530)