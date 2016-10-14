Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Friday Friday, October 14 HJK Helsinki 1 IFK Mariehamn 1 Ilves 1 HIFK 1 Inter Turku 0 PS Kemi 0 PK-35 1 VPS 2 RoPS Rovaniemi 2 KuPS 1 SJK 2 Lahti 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Mariehamn 31 15 10 6 36 24 55 ------------------------- 2 HJK Helsinki 31 15 9 7 49 35 54 3 SJK 31 16 5 10 44 36 53 ------------------------- 4 Ilves 31 15 7 9 34 30 52 ------------------------- 5 VPS 31 14 8 9 32 25 50 6 RoPS Rovaniemi 31 13 9 9 42 32 48 7 KuPS 31 12 7 12 34 31 43 8 Lahti 31 9 12 10 41 41 39 9 PS Kemi 31 10 5 16 28 43 35 10 HIFK 31 8 9 14 35 37 33 ------------------------- 11 Inter Turku 31 7 10 14 26 38 31 ------------------------- R12 PK-35 * 31 3 7 21 30 59 10 ------------------------- * Deducted 6 points. R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 17 Lahti v IFK Mariehamn (1530) HIFK v KuPS (1530) Ilves v HJK Helsinki (1530) Inter Turku v RoPS Rovaniemi (1530) PS Kemi v VPS (1530) SJK v PK-35 (1530)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)