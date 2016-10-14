Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Friday Friday, October 14 HJK Helsinki 1 IFK Mariehamn 1 Ilves 1 HIFK 1 Inter Turku 0 PS Kemi 0 PK-35 1 VPS 2 RoPS Rovaniemi 2 KuPS 1 SJK 2 Lahti 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Mariehamn 31 15 10 6 36 24 55 ------------------------- 2 HJK Helsinki 31 15 9 7 49 35 54 3 SJK 31 16 5 10 44 36 53 ------------------------- 4 Ilves 31 15 7 9 34 30 52 ------------------------- 5 VPS 31 14 8 9 32 25 50 6 RoPS Rovaniemi 31 13 9 9 42 32 48 7 KuPS 31 12 7 12 34 31 43 8 Lahti 31 9 12 10 41 41 39 9 PS Kemi 31 10 5 16 28 43 35 10 HIFK 31 8 9 14 35 37 33 ------------------------- 11 Inter Turku 31 7 10 14 26 38 31 ------------------------- R12 PK-35 * 31 3 7 21 30 59 10 ------------------------- * Deducted 6 points. R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 17 Lahti v IFK Mariehamn (1530) HIFK v KuPS (1530) Ilves v HJK Helsinki (1530) Inter Turku v RoPS Rovaniemi (1530) PS Kemi v VPS (1530) SJK v PK-35 (1530)