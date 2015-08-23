Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 23 Jaro Pietarsaari 0 Inter Turku 0 IFK Mariehamn 0 Lahti 2 KuPS 1 KTP Kotka 1 VPS 1 SJK 3 Saturday, August 22 RoPS Rovaniemi 0 Ilves 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 22 12 7 3 33 18 43 ------------------------- 2 RoPS Rovaniemi 25 12 7 6 30 23 43 3 SJK 23 11 4 8 32 18 37 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 24 8 9 7 33 26 33 ------------------------- 5 Lahti 23 8 9 6 23 16 33 6 IFK Mariehamn 24 7 11 6 23 23 32 7 KuPS 22 7 9 6 22 26 30 8 Ilves 23 7 7 9 21 32 28 9 HIFK 21 5 10 6 23 29 25 10 Jaro Pietarsaari 23 6 6 11 23 32 24 ------------------------- 11 KTP Kotka 24 5 8 11 19 30 23 ------------------------- 12 VPS 22 3 7 12 20 29 16 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 24 HJK Helsinki v HIFK (1530)