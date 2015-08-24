Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Monday
Monday, August 24
HJK Helsinki 1 HIFK 1
Sunday, August 23
Jaro Pietarsaari 0 Inter Turku 0
IFK Mariehamn 0 Lahti 2
KuPS 1 KTP Kotka 1
VPS 1 SJK 3
Saturday, August 22
RoPS Rovaniemi 0 Ilves 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 HJK Helsinki 23 12 8 3 34 19 44
-------------------------
2 RoPS Rovaniemi 25 12 7 6 30 23 43
3 SJK 23 11 4 8 32 18 37
-------------------------
4 Inter Turku 24 8 9 7 33 26 33
-------------------------
5 Lahti 23 8 9 6 23 16 33
6 IFK Mariehamn 24 7 11 6 23 23 32
7 KuPS 22 7 9 6 22 26 30
8 Ilves 23 7 7 9 21 32 28
9 HIFK 22 5 11 6 24 30 26
10 Jaro Pietarsaari 23 6 6 11 23 32 24
-------------------------
11 KTP Kotka 24 5 8 11 19 30 23
-------------------------
12 VPS 22 3 7 12 20 29 16
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11: Relegation play-off
12: Relegation