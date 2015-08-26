Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, August 26
SJK 1 KuPS 0
VPS 3 Lahti 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 HJK Helsinki 23 12 8 3 34 19 44
-------------------------
2 RoPS Rovaniemi 25 12 7 6 30 23 43
3 SJK 24 12 4 8 33 18 40
-------------------------
4 Inter Turku 24 8 9 7 33 26 33
-------------------------
5 Lahti 24 8 9 7 24 19 33
6 IFK Mariehamn 24 7 11 6 23 23 32
7 KuPS 23 7 9 7 22 27 30
8 Ilves 23 7 7 9 21 32 28
9 HIFK 22 5 11 6 24 30 26
10 Jaro Pietarsaari 23 6 6 11 23 32 24
-------------------------
11 KTP Kotka 24 5 8 11 19 30 23
-------------------------
12 VPS 23 4 7 12 23 30 19
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11: Relegation play-off
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 29
Inter Turku v RoPS Rovaniemi (1300)
KTP Kotka v Jaro Pietarsaari (1300)
Sunday, August 30
Lahti v KuPS (1530)
HIFK v VPS (1530)
Ilves v HJK Helsinki (1530)
SJK v IFK Mariehamn (1530)