Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, August 26 SJK 1 KuPS 0 VPS 3 Lahti 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 23 12 8 3 34 19 44 ------------------------- 2 RoPS Rovaniemi 25 12 7 6 30 23 43 3 SJK 24 12 4 8 33 18 40 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 24 8 9 7 33 26 33 ------------------------- 5 Lahti 24 8 9 7 24 19 33 6 IFK Mariehamn 24 7 11 6 23 23 32 7 KuPS 23 7 9 7 22 27 30 8 Ilves 23 7 7 9 21 32 28 9 HIFK 22 5 11 6 24 30 26 10 Jaro Pietarsaari 23 6 6 11 23 32 24 ------------------------- 11 KTP Kotka 24 5 8 11 19 30 23 ------------------------- 12 VPS 23 4 7 12 23 30 19 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 29 Inter Turku v RoPS Rovaniemi (1300) KTP Kotka v Jaro Pietarsaari (1300) Sunday, August 30 Lahti v KuPS (1530) HIFK v VPS (1530) Ilves v HJK Helsinki (1530) SJK v IFK Mariehamn (1530)