Soccer-Free agent Carvalho joins Shanghai SIPG - report
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
July 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 7 Jaro Pietarsaari 1 Haka Valkeakoski 0 IFK Mariehamn 0 VPS 0 Inter Turku 2 HJK Helsinki 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 17 9 3 5 27 15 30 ------------------------- 2 Inter Turku 16 9 2 5 30 19 29 3 IFK Mariehamn 16 8 5 3 22 16 29 ------------------------- 4 VPS 16 7 4 5 17 11 25 ------------------------- 5 MyPa Myllykoski 15 7 3 5 16 10 24 6 Lahti 16 7 1 8 18 24 22 7 FC Honka 15 6 3 6 15 20 21 8 TPS Turku 14 6 2 6 18 14 20 9 Haka Valkeakoski 16 6 0 10 17 23 18 10 JJK 15 5 2 8 20 30 17 11 Jaro Pietarsaari 16 4 4 8 13 25 16 ------------------------- 12 KuPS 16 4 3 9 18 24 15 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 8 JJK v Lahti (1530) MyPa Myllykoski v KuPS (1530) Monday, July 9 TPS Turku v FC Honka (1530) (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
BARCELONA, Feb 15 The man who aims to end the 28-year career of the head of Spanish football is counting on the support of smaller clubs that he says have been neglected as elite soccer thrives.
ZURICH, Feb 15 FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.