July 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 12
Jaro Pietarsaari 2 VPS 1
Ilves 1 KuPS 0
SJK 1 KTP Kotka 0
Friday, July 10
RoPS Rovaniemi 2 HJK Helsinki 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 HJK Helsinki 20 10 7 3 30 17 37
-------------------------
2 RoPS Rovaniemi 18 11 3 4 24 15 36
3 SJK 17 9 3 5 25 12 30
-------------------------
4 Inter Turku 17 7 6 4 28 16 27
-------------------------
5 IFK Mariehamn 17 6 8 3 17 14 26
6 HIFK 16 4 8 4 17 20 20
7 KuPS 16 5 5 6 13 22 20
8 Lahti 16 4 7 5 13 12 19
9 Jaro Pietarsaari 17 5 4 8 18 24 19
10 Ilves 16 4 4 8 13 26 16
-------------------------
11 KTP Kotka 18 3 6 9 12 24 15
-------------------------
12 VPS 16 2 3 11 15 23 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11: Relegation play-off
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, July 13
Inter Turku v IFK Mariehamn (1530)