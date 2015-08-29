Aug 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 29
Inter Turku 2 RoPS Rovaniemi 0
KTP Kotka 1 Jaro Pietarsaari 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 HJK Helsinki 23 12 8 3 34 19 44
-------------------------
2 RoPS Rovaniemi 26 12 7 7 30 25 43
3 SJK 24 12 4 8 33 18 40
-------------------------
4 Inter Turku 25 9 9 7 35 26 36
-------------------------
5 Lahti 24 8 9 7 24 19 33
6 IFK Mariehamn 24 7 11 6 23 23 32
7 KuPS 23 7 9 7 22 27 30
8 Ilves 23 7 7 9 21 32 28
9 HIFK 22 5 11 6 24 30 26
10 KTP Kotka 25 6 8 11 20 30 26
-------------------------
11 Jaro Pietarsaari 24 6 6 12 23 33 24
-------------------------
12 VPS 23 4 7 12 23 30 19
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11: Relegation play-off
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 30
Lahti v KuPS (1530)
HIFK v VPS (1530)
Ilves v HJK Helsinki (1530)
SJK v IFK Mariehamn (1530)