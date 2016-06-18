Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
June 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, June 18 HIFK 2 Lahti 2 RoPS Rovaniemi 1 Ilves 0 SJK 2 HJK Helsinki 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 15 9 4 2 27 16 31 ------------------------- 2 IFK Mariehamn 14 8 4 2 14 8 28 3 Ilves 12 7 0 5 11 9 21 ------------------------- 4 PS Kemi 11 6 2 3 13 8 20 ------------------------- 5 KuPS 13 5 3 5 15 12 18 6 RoPS Rovaniemi 13 4 5 4 14 14 17 7 SJK 14 5 2 7 11 18 17 8 Lahti 13 4 4 5 17 17 16 9 VPS 12 4 2 6 12 14 14 10 Inter Turku 13 4 2 7 11 17 14 ------------------------- 11 PK-35 14 3 4 7 16 22 13 ------------------------- 12 HIFK 14 2 4 8 15 21 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 19 IFK Mariehamn v PS Kemi (1530) KuPS v Inter Turku (1530)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.