Soccer-Sturridge's Liverpool future to be discussed after season
March 1 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's future at the Merseyside club will be assessed at the end of the season, manager Juergen Klopp has said.
June 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Thursday Thursday, June 13 Lahti 0 VPS 2 Jaro Pietarsaari 3 JJK 0 HJK Helsinki 6 Inter Turku 0 IFK Mariehamn 1 RoPS Rovaniemi 0 MyPa Myllykoski 2 KuPS 0 TPS Turku 2 FC Honka 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 2 3 23 11 23 ------------------------- 2 VPS 11 7 2 2 13 8 23 3 FC Honka 12 6 2 4 13 13 20 ------------------------- 4 MyPa Myllykoski 11 6 1 4 16 8 19 ------------------------- 5 TPS Turku 11 6 1 4 14 12 19 6 IFK Mariehamn 12 5 3 4 16 16 18 7 Jaro Pietarsaari 11 5 2 4 17 14 17 8 KuPS 12 4 3 5 13 13 15 9 Inter Turku 12 4 3 5 12 16 15 10 RoPS Rovaniemi 12 4 1 7 12 16 13 11 Lahti 11 1 3 7 5 14 6 ------------------------- 12 JJK 11 1 3 7 7 20 6 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 16 FC Honka v HJK Helsinki (1530) Lahti v RoPS Rovaniemi (1530) Inter Turku v MyPa Myllykoski (1530) JJK v IFK Mariehamn (1530) KuPS v Jaro Pietarsaari (1530) VPS v TPS Turku (1530)
March 1 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Wednesday 20 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 18 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 16 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 13 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 10 Sergi Enrich (Eibar) 9 Kevin Gameiro (Atletico Madrid) Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Gerard (Espanyol) Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Mad
March 1 Leicester City defender Danny Simpson has backed interim manager Craig Shakespeare to take up the role on a permanent basis following Monday's comprehensive victory against Liverpool.