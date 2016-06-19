June 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, June 19
IFK Mariehamn 2 PS Kemi 0
KuPS 2 Inter Turku 1
Saturday, June 18
HIFK 2 Lahti 2
RoPS Rovaniemi 1 Ilves 0
SJK 2 HJK Helsinki 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 HJK Helsinki 15 9 4 2 27 16 31
-------------------------
2 IFK Mariehamn 15 9 4 2 16 8 31
3 KuPS 14 6 3 5 17 13 21
-------------------------
4 Ilves 12 7 0 5 11 9 21
-------------------------
5 PS Kemi 12 6 2 4 13 10 20
6 RoPS Rovaniemi 13 4 5 4 14 14 17
7 SJK 14 5 2 7 11 18 17
8 Lahti 13 4 4 5 17 17 16
9 VPS 12 4 2 6 12 14 14
10 Inter Turku 14 4 2 8 12 19 14
-------------------------
11 PK-35 14 3 4 7 16 22 13
-------------------------
12 HIFK 14 2 4 8 15 21 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11: Relegation play-off
12: Relegation