Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 30
Lahti 1 KuPS 0
HIFK 3 VPS 0
Ilves 1 HJK Helsinki 0
SJK 4 IFK Mariehamn 0
Saturday, August 29
Inter Turku 2 RoPS Rovaniemi 0
KTP Kotka 1 Jaro Pietarsaari 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 HJK Helsinki 24 12 8 4 34 20 44
-------------------------
2 SJK 25 13 4 8 37 18 43
3 RoPS Rovaniemi 26 12 7 7 30 25 43
-------------------------
4 Inter Turku 25 9 9 7 35 26 36
-------------------------
5 Lahti 25 9 9 7 25 19 36
6 IFK Mariehamn 25 7 11 7 23 27 32
7 Ilves 24 8 7 9 22 32 31
8 KuPS 24 7 9 8 22 28 30
9 HIFK 23 6 11 6 27 30 29
10 KTP Kotka 25 6 8 11 20 30 26
-------------------------
11 Jaro Pietarsaari 24 6 6 12 23 33 24
-------------------------
12 VPS 24 4 7 13 23 33 19
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11: Relegation play-off
12: Relegation