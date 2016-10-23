Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 HJK Helsinki 0 SJK 0 IFK Mariehamn 2 Ilves 1 KuPS 1 PS Kemi 0 PK-35 2 Inter Turku 1 RoPS Rovaniemi 0 HIFK 0 VPS 0 Lahti 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 IFK Mariehamn 33 17 10 6 40 25 61 ------------------------- 2 HJK Helsinki 33 16 10 7 52 36 58 3 SJK 33 17 6 10 49 36 57 4 VPS 33 15 8 10 36 27 53 ------------------------- 5 Ilves 33 15 7 11 36 35 52 6 RoPS Rovaniemi 33 13 11 9 43 33 50 7 KuPS 33 14 7 12 37 31 49 8 Lahti 33 10 12 11 42 43 42 9 PS Kemi 33 10 5 18 29 48 35 10 HIFK 33 8 10 15 35 39 34 ------------------------- 11 Inter Turku 33 7 11 15 28 41 32 ------------------------- R12 PK-35 * 33 4 7 22 32 65 13 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated * Deducted 6 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League preliminary round 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)