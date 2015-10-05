Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 5
IFK Mariehamn 1 RoPS Rovaniemi 0
Sunday, October 4
Lahti 3 Inter Turku 1
KTP Kotka 1 HIFK 0
KuPS 2 Jaro Pietarsaari 0
SJK 2 Ilves 1
VPS 1 HJK Helsinki 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 SJK 31 16 6 9 46 22 54
-------------------------
2 RoPS Rovaniemi 31 15 8 8 38 27 53
3 HJK Helsinki 31 14 10 7 40 30 52
-------------------------
4 Inter Turku 30 12 10 8 44 31 46
-------------------------
5 Lahti 30 12 10 8 33 28 46
6 IFK Mariehamn 31 10 12 9 28 32 42
7 KuPS 31 9 11 11 31 37 38
8 Ilves 30 10 7 13 28 41 37
9 HIFK 30 8 12 10 34 38 36
10 KTP Kotka 31 7 10 14 25 41 31
-------------------------
11 VPS 30 7 8 15 32 39 29
-------------------------
12 Jaro Pietarsaari 30 6 10 14 26 39 28
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11: Relegation play-off
12: Relegation