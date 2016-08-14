Soccer-Egypt's Elneny ruled out of Nations Cup semi-final
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 14 VPS 0 IFK Mariehamn 2 Saturday, August 13 Ilves 3 HIFK 1 PK-35 1 Lahti 1 PS Kemi 3 Inter Turku 1 SJK 3 RoPS Rovaniemi 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Mariehamn 22 12 6 4 26 16 42 ------------------------- 2 HJK Helsinki 21 11 7 3 35 21 40 3 RoPS Rovaniemi 21 10 6 5 30 20 36 ------------------------- 4 VPS 22 11 3 8 25 20 36 ------------------------- 5 Ilves 21 10 3 8 22 21 33 6 SJK 22 10 3 9 28 28 33 7 KuPS 21 9 5 7 22 18 32 8 PS Kemi 22 8 4 10 20 27 28 9 Lahti 22 6 8 8 27 30 26 10 HIFK 22 4 6 12 24 31 18 ------------------------- 11 Inter Turku 22 4 6 12 17 31 18 ------------------------- 12 PK-35 * 22 3 7 12 26 39 10 ------------------------- * Deducted 6 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 15 HJK Helsinki v KuPS (1530)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Chiapas 1 Tigres 0 Santos Laguna 2 Puebla 0 UNAM 3 Necaxa 1 Saturday, January 28 Atlas 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 America 1 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 0 Club Leon 0 Pachuca 0 Toluca 0 Queretaro 0 Guadalajara 1 Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 S