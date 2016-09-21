Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 21 HJK Helsinki 2 RoPS Rovaniemi 1 IFK Mariehamn 1 Inter Turku 1 KuPS 1 Ilves 2 PS Kemi 2 Lahti 4 VPS 1 SJK 2 Tuesday, September 20 PK-35 0 HIFK 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 29 15 8 6 47 32 53 ------------------------- 2 IFK Mariehamn 28 14 8 6 30 20 50 3 Ilves 28 14 5 9 31 29 47 ------------------------- 4 SJK 28 14 4 10 38 33 46 ------------------------- 5 RoPS Rovaniemi 28 12 8 8 39 29 44 6 KuPS 28 12 7 9 33 26 43 7 VPS 28 12 7 9 28 23 43 8 Lahti 28 9 9 10 39 39 36 9 PS Kemi 28 10 4 14 27 38 34 10 HIFK 28 7 7 14 32 35 28 ------------------------- 11 Inter Turku 28 6 8 14 23 37 26 ------------------------- R12 PK-35 * 29 3 7 19 27 53 10 ------------------------- * Deducted 6 points. R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 25 Ilves v PS Kemi (1530) RoPS Rovaniemi v IFK Mariehamn (1530) Monday, September 26 Lahti v HIFK (1530) Inter Turku v VPS (1530)