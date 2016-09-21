Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 21 HJK Helsinki 2 RoPS Rovaniemi 1 IFK Mariehamn 1 Inter Turku 1 KuPS 1 Ilves 2 PS Kemi 2 Lahti 4 VPS 1 SJK 2 Tuesday, September 20 PK-35 0 HIFK 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 29 15 8 6 47 32 53 ------------------------- 2 IFK Mariehamn 28 14 8 6 30 20 50 3 Ilves 28 14 5 9 31 29 47 ------------------------- 4 SJK 28 14 4 10 38 33 46 ------------------------- 5 RoPS Rovaniemi 28 12 8 8 39 29 44 6 KuPS 28 12 7 9 33 26 43 7 VPS 28 12 7 9 28 23 43 8 Lahti 28 9 9 10 39 39 36 9 PS Kemi 28 10 4 14 27 38 34 10 HIFK 28 7 7 14 32 35 28 ------------------------- 11 Inter Turku 28 6 8 14 23 37 26 ------------------------- R12 PK-35 * 29 3 7 19 27 53 10 ------------------------- * Deducted 6 points. R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 25 Ilves v PS Kemi (1530) RoPS Rovaniemi v IFK Mariehamn (1530) Monday, September 26 Lahti v HIFK (1530) Inter Turku v VPS (1530)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------