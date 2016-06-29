June 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, June 29
Lahti 1 PS Kemi 0
Tuesday, June 28
Inter Turku 1 SJK 3
VPS 2 Ilves 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 HJK Helsinki 15 9 4 2 27 16 31
-------------------------
2 IFK Mariehamn 15 9 4 2 16 8 31
3 KuPS 14 6 3 5 17 13 21
-------------------------
4 Ilves 13 7 0 6 11 11 21
-------------------------
5 RoPS Rovaniemi 14 5 5 4 16 14 20
6 PS Kemi 14 6 2 6 13 13 20
7 SJK 15 6 2 7 14 19 20
8 Lahti 14 5 4 5 18 17 19
9 VPS 13 5 2 6 14 14 17
10 Inter Turku 15 4 2 9 13 22 14
-------------------------
11 PK-35 14 3 4 7 16 22 13
-------------------------
12 HIFK 14 2 4 8 15 21 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11: Relegation play-off
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 2
Ilves v SJK (1300)
Sunday, July 3
Lahti v KuPS (1530)
PS Kemi v HIFK (1530)
Monday, July 4
Inter Turku v VPS (1530)