June 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 29 Lahti 1 PS Kemi 0 Tuesday, June 28 Inter Turku 1 SJK 3 VPS 2 Ilves 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 15 9 4 2 27 16 31 ------------------------- 2 IFK Mariehamn 15 9 4 2 16 8 31 3 KuPS 14 6 3 5 17 13 21 ------------------------- 4 Ilves 13 7 0 6 11 11 21 ------------------------- 5 RoPS Rovaniemi 14 5 5 4 16 14 20 6 PS Kemi 14 6 2 6 13 13 20 7 SJK 15 6 2 7 14 19 20 8 Lahti 14 5 4 5 18 17 19 9 VPS 13 5 2 6 14 14 17 10 Inter Turku 15 4 2 9 13 22 14 ------------------------- 11 PK-35 14 3 4 7 16 22 13 ------------------------- 12 HIFK 14 2 4 8 15 21 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 2 Ilves v SJK (1300) Sunday, July 3 Lahti v KuPS (1530) PS Kemi v HIFK (1530) Monday, July 4 Inter Turku v VPS (1530)