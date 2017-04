HELSINKI Aug 23 Former Nigerian international Taye Taiwo has signed a short-term deal with Finnish league leaders HJK Helsinki until the end of the season, the club announced on Sunday.

Out of contract since being released by Turkish club Bursaspor in April, the 30-year-old left back won a league title in France with Marseille in 2010 and has also had stints with AC Milan in Italy and Queens Park Rangers.

"He has a very interesting history, and very few players from top European clubs have played in Finland," HJK sporting director Tuomo Saarnio said of his new signing, who has over 50 caps for Nigeria and played at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

With 43 points after 22 games, HJK lead the Veikkausliiga on goal difference from RoPS but have three games in hand over their rivals. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)