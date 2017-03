BERLIN Jan 25 Serie A club Fiorentina signed former Germany international Marvin Compper from Hoffenheim on Friday after the defender was banished to the club's reserves earlier in the week.

"He has been given a contract until 2016," Fiorentina said in a statement.

Compper, who has won one international cap, had been sent to the train with the Under-23 team of relegation-threatened Hoffenheim after what club officials said was a lack of motivation from the player. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)