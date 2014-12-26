PARIS Dec 26 Former Inter Milan and Brazil striker Adriano is set to revive his troubled career at the oldest French professional club after second division Le Havre struck a deal to sign him.

The 32-year-old Adriano, whose career has fallen apart in recent years due to disciplinary problems, wished a "Merry Christmas to (his) new fans at Le Havre" on his Twitter feed.

The Ligue 2 club confirmed they had an agreement, adding that it would be effective only once the club's takeover by French businessman Christophe Maillol is completed.

"The deal is subject to the transfer of Christophe Maillol's funds to Le Havre bank accounts and the validation (of the takeover) by the French financial body," they said on their website (www.hac-foot.com).

Adriano was once one of Brazil's most prolific strikers, recording 29 goals in 52 internationals and helping them win the Copa America in 2004 and the Confederations Cup in 2005, alongside Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos.

He won four consecutive Serie A titles with Inter Milan, earning the nickname "The Emperor" among Italian fans, but has struggles since, spending short spells at five different teams since 2010 amid allegations of binge eating and drinking.

