PARIS May 28 Alberto Emon is leaving his job as AC Ajaccio coach after refusing to renew his contract, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

Emon, who replaced Alex Dupont in January, helped the club stay in the top flight as they finished 17th in the standings, two points above the relegation zone. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)