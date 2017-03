PARIS, March 2 The French League (LFP) will look into incidents that disrupted Friday's Ligue 2 game between GFCO Ajaccio and Monaco, it said on Saturday.

French media reports said the referee had been set upon by Ajaccio fans during the game, which leaders Monaco won 1-0.

"Intolerable things happened during the game. They endanger the protagonists' safety and are bad for the image of French football. The disciplinary committee will look into it next Thursday," the LFP said in a statement.

"The president of the LFP, Frederic Thiriez, has called (game referee) Tony Chapron to show him his support," the statement added.