PARIS Aug 22 Former Fiorentina and Juventus forward Adrian Mutu is set to join AC Ajaccio after he broke his contract with Italy's Cesena, the Ligue 1 club's president Alain Orsoni said on Wednesday.

The gifted but controversial Romanian, who was banned twice in his career for failed drug tests, will arrive in Corsica next week and sign for two years.

"Adrian (Mutu) called me yesterday to tell me he had broken his contract with Cesena," Orsoni told L'Equipe's website (www.lequipe.fr).

"He will be in Ajaccio next Monday. He will pass the medical examination on Tuesday then sign for two years."

The 33-year-old Mutu spent most of his career in Italy, enjoying his most successful spells at Parma and Fiorentina. He did not save Cesena from relegation from Serie A last season despite scoring eight goals in 28 games.

The frontman is also known for having been banned for seven months in 2004 after failing a drug test for cocaine. He was sacked by Chelsea and later condemned to pay them 17 million euros ($21.22 million) in damages.

He was then banned for six months in 2010 for failing a doping test when at Fiorentina.

Mutu, who once had a major spat with Fiorentina's president after demanding a move, has also been in trouble for throwing punches on and off the field. ($1 = 0.8013 euros) (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Mark Meadows)