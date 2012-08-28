AJACCIO, Corsica Aug 28 Former Fiorentina and Juventus forward Adrian Mutu boasted that he would score more goals in the French Ligue 1 than Zlatan Ibrahimovic when he signed a two-year contract with AC Ajaccio on Tuesday.

The skilled but controversial Romanian, who was banned twice in his career for failed drug tests, broke his contract with Italy's Cesena last week to be free to join the modest Corsican club.

"I'm happy to be here. It is the 'south' here, a region that fits me in terms of passion and culture," the 33-year-old told a news conference.

"I am not here to prepare for retirement. I will score more goals than Zlatan Ibrahimovic by the end of the season," Mutu added, referring to the big-name Paris St Germain striker who joined from AC Milan before the season.

Mutu spent most of his career in Italy, enjoying his most successful spells at Parma and Fiorentina.

He scored 103 goals in Serie A including eight in 28 games for Cesena last term but failed to save the club from relegation.

Mutu, who has 73 caps for Romania, is also known for having been banned for seven months in 2004 after failing a drug test for cocaine. He was sacked by Chelsea and later condemned to pay them 17 million euros ($21.22 million) in damages.

He was then banned for six months in 2010 for failing a doping test when at Fiorentina. ($1 = 0.7958 euros) (Reporting by Roger Nicoli; Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Mark Meadows)