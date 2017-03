PARIS Feb 16 Stade Rennes midfielder Romain Alessandrini could miss the rest of the season after the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday he had torn a ligament in his right knee.

Alessandrini, whose remarkable season prompted France coach Didier Deschamps to call him up for a friendly against Germany last week, is to visit a surgeon to see whether he will need to undergo surgery, Rennes said on their website (www.staderennais.fr)

Alessandrini, who scored 10 goals and set up five for Rennes in Ligue 1 this season, picked up the injury in a 2-0 defeat at Lille on Friday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)