PARIS May 17 Monaco claimed their first Ligue 1 title in 17 years with one game to spare when they beat St Etienne 2-0 at home on Wednesday.

The principality side, who scored 104 goals this season, the best tally in the French top flight since RC Paris (118) and Stade de Reims (109) in the 1959-1960 season, ended Paris St Germain's four-year reign as champions. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)