PARIS May 19 Carlo Ancelotti will not be the Paris St Germain coach next season, Qatar-owned TV channel BeIN Sport reported on Sunday.

"Carlo Ancelotti will not be the PSG coach next season. He met (club president Nasser al-Khelaifi) and (sporting director) Leonardo this afternoon in Paris for more than an hour," BeIN Sport, who have television rights for Ligue 1, said on their Twitter feed.

Italian Ancelotti joined PSG, who are owned by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), in December 2011, leading them to their first French league title since 1994 last weekend.

PSG were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)