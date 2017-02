PARIS Nov 29 St Etienne striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been ruled out of Friday's trip to AC Ajaccio because of a thigh injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

Gabon striker Aubameyang has scored eight goals in Ligue 1 this season.

St Etienne are fourth in the standings with 25 points from 14 games. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Justin Palmer)