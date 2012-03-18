PARIS, March 18 Relegation-threatened Auxerre fired coach Laurent Fournier on Sunday after a run of 11 league games without a win, a spokesman for the Ligue 1 club said.

Auxerre lost 2-0 home to Evian on Saturday to stay 19th in the 20 team table on 24 points from 28 games.

"President Gerard Bourgoin told the players about the decision after this morning's training session", spokesman Valentin Labani told Reuters.

Fournier, a former Paris St Germain defender, had taken charge of the team last June after his predecessor Jean Fernandez left. (Olivier Guillemain and Gregory Blachier; Editing by Alan Baldwin)