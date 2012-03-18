Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
PARIS, March 18 Relegation-threatened Auxerre fired coach Laurent Fournier on Sunday after a run of 11 league games without a win and appointed Jean-Guy Wallemme as his successor, the Ligue 1 club said.
Former Paris St Germain defender Fournier had been in charge of the team since last June
"The Auxerre board gathered today and appointed Jean-Guy Wallemme as the new coach", the club said in a short statement on their website (www.aja.fr).
The club did not provide any contract details and it was not clear if Wallemme would remain as national coach for Congo, who have a World Cup qualifier in Burkina Faso scheduled for June 1.
Wallemme, a former Saint-Etienne and Lens coach, has been in charge of Congo since August.
Auxerre lost 2-0 at home to Evian on Saturday to stay 19th in the 20-team table on 24 points from 28 games. (Olivier Guillemain and Gregory Blachier; Editing by Alan Baldwin and Alison Wildey)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
