(Recasts after Auxerre game interrupted, changes slug and dateline)

AUXERRE, France May 20 AJ Auxerre fans threw tennis balls, toilet paper and tomatoes on to the pitch to force the players back inside the tunnel in the middle of their Ligue 1 game against visiting league leaders Montpellier on Sunday.

Both teams were locked at 1-1 with Montpellier needing only a draw to secure the title when referee Said Ennjimi delayed the re-start by five minutes after halftime, and suspended the game again five minutes into the second half.

The game resumed at 2019 GMT after a 15-minute interruption.

The match between Lorient and Paris St Germain was also stopped for about five minutes when PSG fans threw flares on to the pitch.

Referee Laurent Duhamel stopped play after 32 minutes as Lorient were leading 1-0 in the final round of matches. PSG fought back to go 2-1 up.

Second-placed PSG need to win and hope that Montpellier lose at Auxerre to secure their first Ligue 1 title since 1994. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)