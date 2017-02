AUXERRE France May 20 Police was called into the Abbe Deschamps stadium as relegated AJ Auxerre's Ligue 1 game against leaders Montpellier was interrupted when fans threw flares on to the field on Sunday.

Montpellier, who need a draw to secure their first Ligue 1 title, were locked at 1-1 on 70 minutes when the match was stopped for the third time by referee Said Ennjimi.

Earlier in the match, Auxerre fans threw tennis balls, toilet paper and tomatoes on to the pitch to force the players back inside the tunnel. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)