AUXERRE, France May 20 Police evacuated a section of the crowd at the Abbe Deschamps stadium after local fans threw flares on to the pitch to interrupt AJ Auxerre's Ligue 1 match against league leaders Montpellier on Sunday, Reuters witnessed at the scene.

The game, which had already been interrupted twice before after fans had hurled tennis balls, tomatoes and toilet paper on to the field, resumed after a 10-minute interruption.

Montpellier, who lead 2-1, need a draw to clinch their maiden Ligue 1 title.

