PARIS May 14 Lille midfielder Eden Hazard was
named Ligue 1's best player for the second year in a row on
Monday before a probable move to Manchester.
The Belgian playmaker, also named the French League's top
prospect in 2009 and 2010, beat Montpellier midfielder Younes
Belhanda, Montpellier striker Olivier Giroud and Paris St
Germain forward Nene in a vote by Ligue 1 players and
coaches.
Hazard, who led 2011 French champions Lille to third place
this season, is set to leave the club this year with the Premier
League his likely destination.
"It will be Manchester," he said at the ceremony without
disclosing his preference for English champions City, or
runners-up United.
"The decision is about to be made. You will soon know."
Morocco midfielder Belhanda was voted the top prospect with
Montpellier's Rene Girard named the best coach for taking his
team to the brink of the title.
Montpellier lead PSG by three points before the final round
of matches on Sunday.
With fullback Henri Bedimo, centre back Vitorino Hilton,
Belhanda and Giroud, Montpellier have four players in the team
of the season.
