PARIS Feb 15 Jordan Ayew will miss Olympique Marseille's clash at arch rivals Paris St Germain after the Ghana striker was suspended for two games following his red card in Ligue 1 last weekend, the French league said on Friday.

Ayew picked up two yellow cards in the space of two minutes soon after coming on as a substitute in his team's 1-1 draw at Evian Thonon Gaillard.

Team mate Kassim Abdallah, who was also sent off against Evian, was handed a two-match ban but with one game suspended.

OM, who are third in Ligue 1 - eight points behind leaders PSG - host Valenciennes on Saturday and travel to the Parc des Princes next weekend. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)